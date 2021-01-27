JEE Main 2021 Application Correction Window to Open Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: How To Make Changes

The facility to make corrections in the application form of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2021 exam is starting today, January 27. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will activate the JEE Main application correction window for the February session on the official website www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. The facility to improve the JEE Main 2021 application form will be available till January 30. During the process of JEE Main application correction, candidates will be able to edit their details such as their name, address, educational qualification, photographs among others.

JEE Main 2021 Application Correction: How To Make Changes

Step1: Candidates must first log on to JEE Main 2021 official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads: “JEE Main Correction in Application Form 2021 link”.

Step 3: After reading the complete instructions, click on ‘Proceed’.

Step 4: Then we can edit the details we want.

Step 5: Click on the submit button after completing the editing.

According to the JEE Main information bulletin, "The information filed by the candidates in their online application form, such as candidate's name, contact/address, category, PWD status, educational qualification, date of birth, choice of examination cities, etc. will be considered final. Under no circumstances will any request for change of information be entertained by the NTA after the closing of the correction window."

JEE Main 2021 Application Correction: How To Edit Photograph

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link - 'JEE Main photo correction'

Step 3: Enter your login credentials to proceed further

Step 4: Upload the photograph in the specified size, style and format.

Step 5: Save your changes and click on the “submit” button.

The correction facility in the application form will be available till January 30, after which the agency will issue the admit card. The JEE Main 2021 exam admit card will be released in February second week.