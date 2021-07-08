JEE Main 2021 Application Process for Third Session Ends Today, Here's How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 online today. Engineering aspirants who have not submitted their application must do the same by 9 pm at jeemain.nta.nic.in, however, the application fee can be paid till 11:50 pm.

The agency will also close the application correction window for the students who already applied for JEE main April 2021 session today. The exam which was supposed to be held in April is now scheduled to be conducted from July 20 to 25 at various centers across the country.

JEE Main April 2021 session: How to apply

Step 1.Visit the official portal of NTA JEE Main 2021 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘JEE Main 2021: New Registration and Registration Form Correction’

Step 3. Go for new registration and submit the required details yourself to generate a user id and password

Step 4. Save the login credentials for future login and proceed to JEE Main application form.

Step 5. Upload the required documents and submit

Step 6. Pay the application fee of Rs 650 through any of the payment modes available. The female candidates are required to pay Rs 325 only.

Step 7. Once done, download and save the confirmation page/application form.

This year, the JEE Main is being held in four sessions. The first two sessions were conducted in February and March and the result has also been declared. The April and May session exam had to be postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the pending sessions of the JEE Main will be held in the month of July and August.

JEE Main is conducted to offer admission to various BE/BTech and BArch programmes offered by several participating institutes across the country. The paper comprises two papers- Paper 1 for admission to undergraduate engineering programs and Paper 2 for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses.

