JEE Main 2021 April Session Admit Card 2021 to be Released Soon

With only nine days to go, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 third session admit cards are expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exams for the April session have been postponed to July and are scheduled to be conducted from July 20 to 25.

The JEE Main 2021 will be held offline and students must remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centre. This year, the number of exam centres has been increased to ensure applicants get to the city or centre that is nearest to their location.

JEE Main 2021 April session admit card: Steps to download

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTA

Step 2. Click on the link ‘JEE Main Admit Card’. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3. Enter the required credentials to down the hall ticket.

Step 4. Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card for future reference.

Once the admit card is released, students need to check a few things thoroughly such as personal details like name, date of birth, father’s name, and category. They must also ensure that the spellings are correct on the admit card. In case of any error, students need to get in touch with the authorities immediately and get the details corrected.

Students must reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Apart from the hall ticket, candidates will also have to carry a valid photo id proof like Aadhar card or voter card, face mask, and personal sanitiser.

This year, the JEE Mains has been scheduled four times with the February and March attempts already being conducted. The April and May sessions or the third and fourth attempts have been scheduled to begin from July 20 and 27 respectively.

