JEE Main 2021 Cut-off Lower Thank Last Year, Check Category-Wise Marks Needed for JEE Advanced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the category-wise cutoff list for the JEE Advanced or IIT entrance is also released. JEE Main cut-off is the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to secure in the exam to be eligible to participate in the admission process conducted by various participating institutes. As per the official statement, the JEE Main 2021 cut-off for the general (or unreserved) category is 87.8992241, which is less compared to 90.3765335 last year.

This is in stark opposition to the analysis by experts who had earlier predicted that with the number of 100 percentile scorers being high the cut-off too could touch 90 percentile score. While the number of 100 percentile scores has reached a record high as 44 students got the perfect score this year, the cut-off went down.

The agency has released the cutoff list for other categories as well. They have also been dropped as compared to last year. The minimum qualifying mark of OBC candidates is 68.0234447, while for SC and ST, it is 46.8825338 and 34.6728999, respectively. For GEN EWS candidates, the cutoff mark is 66.2214845 and for PwD candidates, it is 0.0096375.

The exam conducting body has calculated the cutoff marks up to seven decimal points to avoid the tie-up. Those who have secured the minimum cutoff marks and are ranked under 2.5 lakh can appear for JEE Advanced 2021. This year, a total of 44 students have secured 100 percentile, while 18 candidates have grabbed the AIR 1 in all 4 sessions. The number of 100 percentile scorers was 36 till session 3 and 8 students have secured the perfect percentile scores in the fourth session. This year, JEE Main 2021 was conducted in four sessions in January, February, July and August-September.

JEE Main result 2021, along with category-wise cutoff and All India Rank list, is uploaded on the NTA official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those who appeared for the exam can visit the official website and check their respective result by using the registered login credentials. The students qualifying JEE Main 2021 will be offered admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and many other government-funded institutions as per their rank and scores.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here