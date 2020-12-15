JEE Main 2021 Date Announced, to be Held Once Every Month from February 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 will be conducted in four cycles for a total of 16 days, beginning in February 2021. The engineering entrance test will be conducted every month in between February and May next year. Also, this will be the first time that the JEE Main examination will be held in 12 languages.

Registrations for the JEE (Main) 2021 are set to begin from next week and taking the national level exams on a grand scale, 4.14 lakh questions and 384 question papers will be prepared. As there will be an exam every month, candidates will be given one week time to apply for the exam in the upcoming month. According to media reports, the results of JEE Main 2021 will be also announced within four to five days of the conduct of the exams.

Speaking to Times of India, Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Education said that the change in JEE Main conduct has been initiated to benefit the students. Candidates will be able to appear in the entrance test as per their convenience. He also cited how international exams such as SAT, GRE, and TOEFL use similar cycles. The minister mentioned that states have their own board exams that are conducted in February or March but the schedule is likely to get changed due to the pandemic.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, director of IIT-Kanpur, said that conducting the exam in four cycles was a good idea and the National testing Agency (NTA), who is responsible for holding the exams, will do a good job as was shown by them while conducting exams during the pandemic.

Earlier, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had hinted towards the JEE exam being conducted in multiple cycles during a live session with students. “We are looking into the feasibility of holding JEE exams more than twice, there can be three or maybe four occasions to sit for JEE,” he stated. The minister had also clarified that there was no plan to cancel the Medical entrance test, NEET 2021.