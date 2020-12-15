JEE Main 2021 Documents Required for Online Registration; Details Here

The registration process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains for admission to top engineering colleges in India has opened from December 15 and will go on till January 15, 2021. Candidates who are eligible and willing to sit for the exam must keep certain documents ready to register themselves. The registration can be done by visiting the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Once candidates fill their email address and mobile phone numbers, the online application will generate an application number, which they must note down. The system generated registration number or application number will help the candidate complete the JEE Main 2021 form.

Here are the scanned documents that candidates will be asked to submit for the registration:

• Scanned copy of the photograph, with a file size between 10KB and 200 KB.

• Scanned copy of the signature. The file size should be between 4KB and 30KB.

• Scanned copy of ‘result awaited attestation form’ with a file size between 50KB and 500KB.

• Candidates will also be required to have a scanned marksheet of their class 10 results.

• Scanned documents related to relevant reservation category with file sizes between 50 KB and 300 KB need to be uploaded wherever applicable as well.

Candidates need to remember that email IDs and mobile number should be valid and that their photographs should be sans masks. Their face needs to be visible along with their ears.

Apart from the above-mentioned documents, candidates should also keep details of their bank account and education qualification certificates before filling the application form. Candidates must apply online and pay the fee on or before the January 15, 2021 deadline.

The JEE Main 2021 that will be held in four sessions from February, March, April to May will see the admit cards for the first session being released in the first week of January. The JEE Main 2021 examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will commence from 3 pm and go on till 6 pm.