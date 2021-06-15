JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates Expected by June-End, Both Attempts within 25-Day Gap

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the revised dates for JEE Main 2021 April and May session by end of June. Sources in the NTA informed that both April and May attempts will be held in a gap of 20-25 days. While reports suggest that the exams can be held in August, however, there is no confirmation from NTA regarding the dates.

As reported by news18.com earlier, the Education Ministry will take the final call on the entrance exams including JEE Main after review the COVID-19 situation across the country. Exam dates for NEET, CUCET and other entrances are also expected by the time.

While finalizing the dates, experts also are considering that the exam dates of JEE Main, NEET, and CBSE results do not clash for the convenience of students. On average 9-10 lakh students appear for JEE Main attempt each year. This year, two attempts have been already held and the number of attempts was doubled to allow students flexibility due to COVID-19, however, the second wave of the pandemic has put the exams on hold.

Only after the JEE Main exams are held and final result dates are announced, JEE Advanced could be held. The IIT entrance test was scheduled to be held on June 3, however, it was postponed till further notice. Students who appear in the top 2.5 lakh ranks of JEE Main make it through JEE Advanced.

This year, candidates applying for recruitment in the Indian Army under the technical entry scheme will also have to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains.

In JEE Main March 2021 exams, over 6 lakh students appeared for the exam while 13 students scored 100 percentile score. In the February attempt, three students had obtained 100 percentile. Delhi’s Kavya Chopra has created history by becoming the first-ever female to get 100 percentile marks in JEE Main. Not only did Chopra got 100 percentile, she also scored full marks in JEE exam.

