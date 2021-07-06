JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates LIVE Updates: Education Minister to Announce Dates Today

JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates LIVE Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a live interaction with students today and announce the dates for the pending sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 at 7 pm. Students have been waiting for the exam dates for the engineering entrance exams for quite a while now.
The exam dates are being announced shortly after a meeting between the Ministry officials and National Testing Agency (NTA) were held. The NTA is said to have shared the modalities on how to hold the entrance exams amid the pandemic during the meeting. With JEE Main, exam dates for JEE Advanced — IIT entrance exam are also expected to be announced. There is still no clarity on NEET 2021 dates.
This year, the number of attempts for the engineering entrance exam has been doubled from two in a year to four in a year. While two exams have already been conducted two sessions of the exam are yet to be held. Approximately 9 lakh students appear for the engineering entrance exam in one attempt.
What about NEET 2021?
Not just JEE Main students, NEET 2021 aspirants are also awaiting an announcement on their exam dates. The scheduled date for NEET 2021 is August 1, however, logistically it is unlikely that the medical entrance exam would take place on said date. However, the minister is not expected to announce the new dates for NEET 2021.
JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates LIVE updates: The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhroyal Nishank will go live through social media platforms. He will address students shortly and announce the much-awaited dates for the JEE Main 2021 exam. In a tweet, Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said,” My dear students, This is the moment you all have been waiting for a long time, Today at 7 pm. I will announce the exam dates for the JEE Main pending sessions.”
