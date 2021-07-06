JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates LIVE Updates: Education Minister to Announce Dates Today

JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates LIVE updates: The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhroyal Nishank will go live through social media platforms. He will address students shortly and announce the much-awaited dates for the JEE Main 2021 exam. In a tweet, Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said,” My dear students, This is the moment you all have been waiting for a long time, Today at 7 pm. I will announce the exam dates for the JEE Main pending sessions.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here