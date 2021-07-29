CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

JEE Main 2021 Exams Dates Released for Flood-Affected Maharashtra Students

JEE Main exams for flood hit students in August (Representative image)

JEE Main 2021 third session will be held in August for flood-affected students of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara.

Students from Maharashtra’s flood-hit areas, who were unable to attend the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 third session on July 25 and 27, can now take the exams on August 3 and 4, respectively. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the new exam dates for students who had exam centres in Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara

Candidates who will be appearing for the take BE/BTech exams will also have to download a fresh admit card with the new dates from the official website of NTA.

In its official notification, NTA has said that the “examination is being conducted only for the candidates who had examination centres in the cities of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara in Maharashtra for the JEE (Main) – 2021 Session –examination conducted on 25 and 27 July 2021 and who could not appear on those dates."

first published:July 29, 2021, 16:16 IST