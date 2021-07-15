JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session Postponed till August, Check New Dates

The fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 has been postponed. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that there will be a gap of at least four weeks between the two sessions. Earlier there was a negligible gap of only two days between the third and fourth sessions. Students had raised many concerns against the same citing that two days are not enough to work on weak points and improve scores.

Pradhan has announced, “In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximize their performance, the NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam."

The JEE Main fourth session which was to begin on July 27 will now be held in August. Pradhan announced that the exam will now be held on August 26, 27, and 31. It will also be conducted on September 1, 2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE Main 2021 session 4 and the application process is still on.

Earlier, when the dates of the third session were changed it was speculated that the fourth session will be deferred further. The third session of JEE Main third session was to conclude on July 25, however, when NTA released admit card it said it will conduct the same till July 27. Further, the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2021 was open only for three days, however, it was extended to July 15. Now the Union Education Minister has announced that the applications will be received till July 20. Students who have not yet applied can do so at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date further for: submission of online application form by new candidates and withdrawal/ correction by the existing/ interested candidates for the exam," the NTA had said in an official notice.

This would be a relief to students who had been demanding a delay in the exam. Usually, there is a gap of about 20 days between two sessions, however, now with the recent announcements by Pokhriyal, the gap was only two days between two sessions. Many students had complained that this would not leave them with time enough to better their performance.

Angadh Verma, a class 12 student and JEE Main aspirant from Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad talking to news18.com said, “I have appeared for February attempt and had got 98.8 percentile score. I wanted to appear for both April and May attempts to improve my score but now with negligible wait period it seems should appear for only April attempt."

Verma is also preparing for JEE Advanced and added, “With JEE Advanced 2020 students also getting to appear for 2021 attempt the cmpetiton for IIT entrance will increase thus I would eant to give more focus there becuase in 2-day gap it is unlikely that we could work on mistakes and improve rank,"

