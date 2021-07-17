JEE Main 2021: From Books to Important Topics, Know Strategy to Score Full Marks in Physics

For a large section of students, Physics is the most fascinating subject, however, scoring marks in physics is not that simple. For this, students have to be fast, accurate, and smart. Given below are some preparation tips to help students ace the Physics section of JEE Main 2021.

Physics is full of questions that are of a numerical nature. The strategy to prepare for the physics section of the exam should not limit itself to only knowing the concepts of the topics. It should also focus on fast and accurate application of the concepts and strong calculation skills. Strong conceptual knowledge along with the accurate application of concepts to the problems. Additionally, students should develop a habit of practicing and revising the topics by solving a maximum number of quality questions within set time limits.

To score well in this section, students need to have a full-blown exam strategy. During the exam, using discretion and picking up the right questions is also very important and should form a part of the exam strategy. Rather than blindly running after to attempt all the questions in the exam it is more important to do the questions accurately and avoid negative marking.

For this, students should practice more and more mock tests at their end during preparation before exams. Students should enroll in National Level Test Series, preferably a computer-based one.

Important Chapters for JEE (Main) Physics

All the topics mentioned in the syllabus should be covered thoroughly up to a required level. But a few chapters mentioned below stand out in terms of their importance on the basis of the number of questions from these topics that have appeared in the previous years’ exam papers. While preparing, students should try to pay extra attention to these chapters.

— Error & Instrument Analysis

— Motion in a Plane including Projectile and Circular Motion

— Laws of Motion & Friction

— Work Power & Energy

— System Of Particles & Rotational Motion

— Kinetic Theory of Gases & Thermodynamics

— Oscillations, Waves & Sound

— Ray & Wave Optics

— Current Electricity & Capacitors

— Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism

— Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current

— Bohr’s Atomic Model & Photoelectric Effect

— Nuclear reactions and Radioactivity

Important Source and Books for Preparation of Physics

The level of competition that the students face during the exam is quite intense and requires quality preparation. For that, students need study material and reference books of a required level.

But with plethora of reference books and study material available in the market, choosing the right content is rather difficult. Listed below are some quality books and study material, if used diligently, will ensure good marks in the Physics subject.

— NCERT Physics Textbooks for Class 11thand 12th

— Concepts of Physics by H.C. Verma (Volume 1 & 2)

— Collection of Previous Year Question Papers by National Level Institute

— NCERT Exemplar

Periodic Revision

As the syllabus of the subject is vast and consists of multiple topics to be covered in-depth, very often it is observed that students lose track of the topics prepared earlier during the course. They seem familiar with the current ongoing topics but are found lacking in topics that were once familiar to them.

So, it is strongly recommended to indulge in periodic revision and make it a part of the timetable. Students should prepare short revision notes which come in handy for revising a topic in a short time span. In addition, while solving the questions, students should make a practice of marking the important questions which will save time during revision of the topic.

Previous Year Papers

Students should also familiarize themselves with previous year questions asked both in JEE Main as well as JEE Advanced from a particular topic. Solving these questions will give much-needed insight into the level and nature of complexity the exam demands from topics.

— Written by Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (engineering), Aakash Educational Services Ltd

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here