JEE Main 2021: Last Day of Correction Window Today at www.jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

Today is the last day for JEE Main 2021 candidates to amend any incorrect information in their application form. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, made this facility available from January 27 onwards on the official website of the exam. This facility is however limited to modifying certain details only in the JEE Main 2021 application form. The aspirants can correct their name, if misspelt, address, category, DOB, exam city selection, educational qualification, etc. No changes will be accepted after the last date i.e. January 30.

Here are the steps to follow for JEE Main 2021 form correction

Step 1: Go to the JEE Main 2021 official website at www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage you can see two options – Image Correction JEE (Main) 2021 and Application Correction JEE (Main) 2021

Step 3: Choose the suitable option and login using your credentials

Step 4: Make the required changes and submit them

JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates

JEE Main 2021 exam is to be conducted in four different sessions this time – Feb, March, April and May. Candidates can opt for any of the sessions to appear in the college entrance exam. The examination for the first session is to be conducted on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021, as per the revised rules and schedule issued for JEE Main 2021 by the testing agency.

JEE Main 2021 exam admit card

It is likely that the admit card for the JEE Main 2021 February session will be issued two weeks before the date of commencement of examination i.e. in the second week of February. The admit card will also outline the important guidelines related to appearing in the exam.

JEE Main 2021 Syllabus

NTA has also released the updated syllabus for the upcoming entrance exams.

Check the complete syllabus for JEE Main 2021 here

https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo2021/File/GetFile?FileId=9&LangId=P