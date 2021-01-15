JEE Main 2021: NTA Alerts Students of Fake Website, Fraud Transactions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notification alerting JEE aspirants against a fake JEE website being run by a few “unscrupulous elements” through which online applications and fee payments are being solicited from the candidates. The agency has informed that the fake website is — jeeguide.co.in.

The NTA has urged the students to apply for JEE Main 2021 only through only official website which is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA said that a few people have created a fake website with URL- jeeguide.co.in which has an email address- info@jeeguide.co.in and mobile number: 9311245307 to lure candidates interested in appearing for JEE Mains 2021. "It is clarified that neither NTA nor any of its employees have any association with the aforesaid URL, EMAIL and MOBILE for JEE MAINS 2021,"

Adding to this, the agency clarified that jeemain.nta.nic.in is the only genuine/official website. All the candidates must visit this website for submitting their online application and examination fee.

All the aspirants and parents should verify the sources and not be misled by these fake websites and agents. In case, students, guardians, or teachers come across such fake websites, they must immediately “register a formal complaint with their respective local police station or cybercrime cell and intimate NTA at grivance@nta.in.”

The last date to register for the JEE Main February session 2021 is January 16. However, the candidates who might have entered incorrect details in the JEE Main application form, would be allowed to rectify their mistakes from January 19 onward.

In a first, this year JEE Main exam will be held in four sessions - February, March, April, and May. The first session is scheduled to begin on February 23.