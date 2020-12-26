JEE Main 2021: NTA Releases Answers to FAQs

Major changes have been introduced in Joint-Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. As a result, this led to quite a few confusions among students. Now, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken cognisance of this matter and has released some answers to a couple of frequently asked questions (FAQs) Here is a look at the questions and answers released by the NTA: Is it possible for the aspirant to apply for one or more sessions together?

Yes, there is an option to do so. The person will however need to pay the exam fee accordingly.

Can a candidate appear in one session or he or she has to appear in all the four sessions?

This is completely up to the person. He or she can appear for one or two or three or all the four sessions.

Is there an option to pay fees for all four sessions together?

The fees of all four sessions can be paid at once.

Whether a candidate needs to pay the fee for one session or all the four sessions? When does one pay the fees?

The fees need to be paid while filling the Application Form. The candidate needs to pay fees according to the number of sessions he or she has opted.

Has NTA changed the syllabus of JEE (Main)-2021?

There has been no change in the syllabus. However, there has been a change in the question paper. This year there will be 90 Questions in the paper and the candidate will only need to attempt 75 questions. For 15 optional questions, the officials have decided that their will be no negative marking.

If a candidate has not applied for the February session, can he/she apply for remaining sessions?

Yes, they can. The application window will re-open briefly after the result for February / March/ April Sessions are declared.

Can a person apply for another session after the result is declared?

Yes, they can. There will be an opportunity to apply for the next session that will be held in March/ April / May Sessions.

For each session, it is necessary to fill the form separately?

No, the candidate only needs to fill one application for all sessions.

What are the advantages of JEE (Main)-2021 Multiple Sessions?

Following are the advantages of Multiple Sessions in JEE (Main)-2021:

1.Multiple opportunities to improve scores in the examination.

2.Students will have a firsthand experience of taking an exam and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting the next time.

3.Chances of dropping a year will get reduced.

4.If an aspirant misses the exam due to unavoidable circumstances, then he or she will have another opportunity.

5.It is not mandatory to appear in all four sessions. But if a person does appear for more than one session then his or her best score will only be considered.