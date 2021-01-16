JEE Main 2021: NTA to Close Registration Window Today; How to Apply

The last day to register for JEE Main 2021 for the February session is today i.e. January 16, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window after this. Candidates seeking to appear in the engineering entrance exam must visit the official NTA portal for JEE Main 2021 at jeemain.nta.nic.in to register themselves. The testing agency will open the JEE Main correction window briefly from January 19 to 21 to allow candidates to make any modifications in their application if required.

As per this year’s scheme, a candidate will have the option to apply for one or more than one session for NTA JEE 2021 February, March, April and May together. If a candidate registers for only one session at this point of time, they will have the opportunity to apply again for subsequent sessions in March, April and May. For this,the NTA JEE 2021application window will be re-opened for a short period after the declaration of the results of each of the first three sessions. Separate exam fees will have to be paid for each session. Candidates will also be allowed to change their choice of cities in the correction window

Direct Link to register for JEE Main 2021:

How to register for JEE Main 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official JEE NTA website at http://jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration’ button available on the screen

Step 3: Download the Information Bulletin and read all instructions carefully

Step 4: Register for Online Application Form to get system generated Application Number

Step 5: Fill in the necessary personal details and choose a Password

Step 6: Login using the Application Number and Password to complete the Application Form

Step 7: Upload scanned images of your photograph, signature and other required certificates

Step 8: Submit the Application Form and proceed to pay the registration fee using any of the online modes such as Credit / Debit Card, Net Banking etc.

The NTA JEE 2021 Admit Cards will be available in the second week of February for download. The exams in the February session will be conducted on February 23, 24, 25 and 26.