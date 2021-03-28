JEE Main 2021: NTA To Refund 'Duplicate Fee Payments' After May Session

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has found that many students have applied multiple attempts at Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2021, however, some of them have been charged for doubly for some attempts too. Students who have been charged any extra or duplicate application fee of the JEE Main 2021 will get their refunds after the May attempt which is the last attempt of this year.

The NTA will gather data of all the candidates who have submitted fees twice for any session via the online banking system and it will allow candidates to claim a refund of the duplicate fee after the May session, the NTA said in an official notice.

“Refund of duplicate fees (if any) to the concerned candidates (wherever applicable) will be initiated only after the reconciliation of fee data of all candidates as received from the concerned Banks/Payment Gateways Integrators with the fee data captured in NIC Fee Master,” reads the NTA notification.

The fee reconciliation will be initiated only after the closure of the application and correction period for the May 2021 session, it adds.

Currently, the online registration window for the April session is open and will continue till April 30. The application window for the JEE Main February session opened on December 16 and closed on January 23, however, the fee payment window closed on January 24. For the March session, students were able to apply online between March 2 and March 6.

The JEE Main application fee is Rs 650 for male candidates and Rs 325 for female candidates.

While announcing the fee refund of JEE Main 2021 session, NTA has also provided the candidates with an option to contact the agency through email and telephone number in case of any grievances. These are jeemain@nta.ac.in and 011-40759000.

“In case any candidate has a major concern about refund of Duplicate fee, he/she may write to: jeemain@nta.ac.in or contact 011-40759000,” said the notification.

JEE Main is held for admission undergraduate programmes in admissions to undergraduate programs in IIT, NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments and other institutions.