JEE Main 2021: Only Two Days Gap Between Two Sessions, Students Demand Deferment

JEE Main 2021: After months of wait, the Ministry of Education has announced the dates of conducting the engineering entrance examination - JEE Main. Interestingly, this time, the gap between two attempts of the engineering entrance test has been reduced to only two days. Usually, there is about a month-long gap between the two attempts. The gap helps students evaluate their performances and work on their shortcomings with an aim of increasing their rank or score in the next attempt. The drastically low gap of two days has started a debate where one side believes there has already been too much delay, the other claims that the negligible gap kills the purpose of having two attempts at all.

A section of students is demanding postponement of the fourth attempt beginning from July 27. The third attempt will be held from July 20 to July 25. A student body has written to the newly-appointed Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan via Twitter. The letter cites, “This gap is crucial for students to analyze their previous mistakes and then rectify them, so as to prepare again and have required confidence to appear in the next attempt. Though it is understandable that in order to cope with the academic calendar the gap has to shrink but doing so at the cost of students’ future is no logical explanation, hence we demand to change the gap period from two days to at least 15 days."

They further claim, “exam dates are clashing with various other exams of different levels. It will create a sense of disturbance and confusing situation for the aspirants and as a result, students might not be able to prepare and focus on the respective topics."

While some experts agree with students, some do not support the demand. “This appears to be a desperate move to beat Covid third Wave. It is not a student-friendly move, however, it is good as the new academic session can begin on time, unlike last year. JEE also has to conduct the JEE Advanced and hence this move has been done to be ready for the new academic year at the earliest," said ARKS Srinivas, Chief Business Officer at Aptitude, Career Launcher.

The gap between the recently announced two sessions of JEE Main 2021 in July and August is adequate, believes Ramesh Batlish, Noida Centre Head. “Aspirants who have already appeared in the previous sessions of February and March have got sufficient time to take the July attempt. Even those who did not take the previous attempts have got sufficient time to prepare from April till July. So, if they take the session between 20-25th July and feel they have not done well, they may reappear. The time gap now is not a matter of concern."

Nitin Vijay, MD - Motion Education, Kota agreed that the gap is “very short for the comfort of students," however, makes up for “a lot of time due" that students got during the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked students to “concentrate on optimally utilizing the few days till the exam time".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here