JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis: Here is What Candidates Have to Say About Difficulty Level of Questions

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 was held on February 23 and 24 and will continue till February 26. The aspirants of JEE 2021 will get admissions to undergraduate engineering programs in institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).

JEE Main 2021 exam was held in two shifts. According to the candidates who appeared for the exam on February 24 in the second shift, questions from the Mathematics section were difficult.

As reported by Careers 360, the questions from Physics were tricky however, the difficulty level of questions from Maths was more than both Physics and Chemistry. Most of the aspirants who took the shift 2 JEE Main 2021 found that the overall difficulty level of the question paper was from easy to moderate.

In Physics, questions from mostly all the sections including Electrostatics, Mechanics, Optics and Modern Physics were asked in the question paper. In Chemistry, there were some calculative questions from Physical Chemistry while in Maths, most questions were from Calculus, Algebra and Coordinate geometry.

Students held the same opinion about the difficulty level of JEE Main 2021 shift 1 on the same day. As per the aspirants, Physics and Maths were easy during shift 1 while the paper of Chemistry was moderately difficult. The weightage of questions from topics like coordination compounds, heat and thermodynamics and chemical bonding was more.

The report mentions that the difficulty level of the shift 2 held on February 23 was easy to moderate. Questions from the Maths and Drawing section were easy. In the General Aptitude section, there were questions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Most students found that the questions in this section were tricky.

The paper of the shift 1 which was held on February 23 was of moderate difficulty level. Questions from topics like vector algebra and coordinate geometry were asked in the paper. General Aptitude paper was easy in terms of difficulty level.