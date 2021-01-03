JEE Main 2021 Preparation Tips: Why You Should Make A List Of Formulas

With the JEE Main 2021 exam scheduled to begin from February 23, students must be at the last leg of their preparation for the Engineering entrance examination. Here’s why making a sheet of formulas while studying Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics prove to be beneficial for students appearing in the examination.

● While preparing for JEE Main 2021, it is imperative to make notes. This helps in keeping the important topics highlighted. Students shall refer to these notes while revising the syllabus a few days before the examination is set to begin.

● A student should be cautious of missing out on important topics. It is not unusual to bypass minor details while covering a vast and varied syllabus. Thus, while preparing for JEE Main 2021, students must make sure that their study is thorough and no topic is left untouched.

● While practising Mathematics as per the JEE Main 2021 syllabus, student must begin with solving equations that are more complex in nature. Trigonometry, coordinate geometry, differentiation and integration are scoring but difficult. Hence, students must invest their time and energy solving questions from these topics the more.

● For Mathematics, students are advised to prepare a sheet of chapter-wise formulae and tricks. This would help during revision while also helping in clearing the basics in practise sessions.

● While studying JEE Main Physics, one must try to understand the diagrams instead of simply memorising it. The examination does not promise a set pattern of the questions. Therefore, if a candidate understands the diagram, he/she would be able to draw the same using different techniques for tricky questions. In addition to this, pay attention to the details. Make a list of formulas and laws explained in each chapter of NCERT books.

● For Chemistry, experts advise students to learn chemical equations and chemical properties as 50 per cent of the questions asked in the examination are said to be based either on the equations or chemical properties. Making a sheet of chemical equations and formulas would also be beneficial as it would help to solve questions during practice sessions.

● Last but not the least, before anything else, complete your NCERT books and be through with your knowledge. As a matter of fact, the JEE Main 2021 paper pattern is based on NCERT books.