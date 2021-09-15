JEE Main 2021: Raipur Student Anshul Verma Scores 100 Percentile Twice, Secures Rank 1

Anshul Verma, a native of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 at the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 not just one but two consecutive times. He scored 100 percentile in both the JEE Main third and fourth session while he scored 99.95 percentile in JEE Main February and 99.93 percentile in March attempt.

“I was not satisfied with both the results (February and March). That’s why I gave my third attempt in July," says Anshul. He is among the 47 students to have secured 100 percentile in the fourth session.

For his preparations, he focused more on the NCERT syllabus. “I studied for 10 hours a day and used to play cricket for recreation or play chess with my father," adds Anshul. For his preparations, he joined Allen Career Institute as well.

Further, he adds one of his classmates, also a topper not only motivated him but helped him in preparing for the exam. Zenith Malhotra, his classmate in Allen Kota, had scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main March attempt.

“We both used to live together, discuss doubts with each other. I thought when he can score 100 percentile then why can’t I. Students from different states from all over the country come to Kota to prepare for the examination. So there is the best competition and peer group. This gives the student a chance to assess his own preparation. Everyone tries to do better than each other and because of this, there is a continuous improvement in the preparation of the student," adds Anshul.

Presently, he is focused on preparing for the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced and want to do BTech from IIT Mumbai in Computer Science.

While his father Dr Krishna Kumar Verma is a veterinarian, his mother Damayanti Verma is a teacher at a government school. He also has an elder sister Roopal Verma who is doing her BTech from NIT Raipur.

