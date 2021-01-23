JEE Main 2021 Registration Closes Today; Apply, Check Syllabus Here

Today is the last day for aspirants of JEE Main 2021 to register for the exam. They can access the registration window to submit online applications at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fees is January 24, Sunday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in multiple cycles- February, March, April, May. The February cycle is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26. Students seeking admission to BTech, BArch and BPlanning courses can appear for the college entrance exam in any or all of the cycles. The March exam cycle will be conducted from March 15-18 for the third phase, the exam will be held from April 27-30, and the last phase will be concluded from May 24-28.

Steps To Apply For JEE Main 2021

Step 1: Open jeemain.nta.nic.in in your browser.

Step 2: On the page you will see ‘Apply for JEE Main April 2021’ option. Click on the link to go to the application form.

Step 3: Registered users can login and fill out the form while new users will first have to register.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Proceed To Apply’ link appearing under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side.

Step 5: Fill in the required details along with uploading your scanned photo and signature.

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit.

According to the NTA, the multiple cycles will “give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination without wasting a whole academic year.”

It is also helpful for those who are unable to appear for the exam due to any reason. Students can also appear for all the four exams and choose from their best performance to opt for admissions.

JEE Main 2021 syllabus

The testing agency has also released the updated syllabus for JEE Main 2021 on its official website. Students can click on ‘SYLLABUS for JEE (Main)-2021’ under the ‘Current Events’ section on the homepage to view the same.