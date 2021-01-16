JEE Main 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till Jan 23, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the JEE Main 2021 registration deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination to be held in the month of February. All those candidates who could not register to appear in the Engineering entrance examination can visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and apply on or before January 23.

"The process of registration for the online application form has already started on December 16, 2020. It is now being extended up to January 23, 2021, for the benefit of candidates," NTA said.

In the latest move, beginning this year, the Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur (also known as Madan Mohan Malviya Engineering College) will offer admission to Engineering programmes based on the JEE Main 2021 score. This would help in filling the vacant seats in the B.Tech programme. All those candidates who aspire to take admission to B.Tech in the Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur must visit either of the two website at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in to fill the application form online.

Candidates must note that the agency will not accept offline applications.

The NTA is the examination conduction body of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021). All the Engineering aspirants who qualify JEE are offered admission to Undergraduate (UG) courses in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other institutions across the nation.

This year, its first session will be conducted on February 23, 24, 25, and 26, 2021.

As the exam is scheduled to be held in four sessions, the other dates in the month of March, April and May 2021 can be seen at the website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"Candidates can exercise thereinafter to apply in one, two, or all sessions," NTA notice reads.