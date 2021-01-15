JEE Main 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check NTA Guidelines Here

The process of online application for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) will end tomorrow, January 16, 2021. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply online for JEE Main 2021 at jeemain.nic.in. The last date for submission of application fees is January 17, 2021.

JEE Main 2021: How To Register

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in on the search bar

Step 2: After this, click on the link for registration on the website- “Apply for JEE Main April 2021”

Step 3: Now fill in the required information such as- your name, address, phone number, and educational qualification.

Step 4: Upload the required documents including Class 10 marksheet, certificate, identification proof, etc.

Step 5: Submit the application fee.

JEE Main 2021: What has happened so far

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced the dates of the JEE Main exam 2021 in December. The Education Minister has informed that this year the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the examination of JEE Main 2021 four times a year. JEE Main 2021 exam will be conducted in February, March, April, and May. The February session examination will be held from February 23 to February 26.

If a candidate appears in the four sessions of the JEE Main 2021 exam, then the best score of the candidate will be considered from the four sessions.

For the first time, JEE Main 2021 exam will be held in 13 languages. The exam will be in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages.

As per the latest directive, all the candidates will have to attach their reserved category certificate while submitting the examination form. This is one of the rules enforced by the NTA from JEE Main 2021. However, the submission of the category certificate is creating problems for Engineering examination candidates, who are unable to collect their category certificate due to COVID-19.

JEE Main 2021 Exam Mode

JEE Main 2021 examination will be conducted only in "Computer Based Test" (CBT) mode, except that the drawing test for BARC will be conducted in "Pen and Paper" (Offline) mode.