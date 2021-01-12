JEE Main 2021 Registration For February To Close Soon; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) application window for the February session on January 16, 2021. Undergraduate engineering program aspirants can apply online for JEE Main 2021 February session at jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, the engineering entrance exam will be held in four sessions -- the first one in February, and the second, third and fourth in March, April, and May respectively and aspirants can apply and appear for all the sessions.

While filling the application for JEE Main 2021, students must ensure that the online application form is filled without any mistakes. Although the testing agency will open the JEE Main application correction window 2021 from January 19 to January 21 to allow the JEE aspirants to make minor corrections, students have to be careful in filling in details including their dates of birth, genders, and categories.

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2021

Paper 1 of JEE Main 2021 will have 90 questions in total, 25 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Maths as per the new JEE Main 2021 exam pattern. Students will be required to attempt only 75 questions. In the JEE Main 2021 BTech paper, each subject will have two sections. Section A will consist of objective multiple choice questions and Section B numerical questions. In Section B of JEE Main BTech, students have to attempt any five questions out of the total 10, and no negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked.

The NTA, this year, has also provided the facility of Test Practice Centres to accustom the IIT JEE aspirants to the new JEE Main exam pattern and the computer-based IIT JEE exam. As per the official notice, the JEE Main Test Practice Centres (TPC) will be set-up in remote and rural areas so that students can practice and get comfortable with the online computer-based test (CBT). Candidates can register online at the NTA website for free and avail the facility of IIT JEE test practice centres.