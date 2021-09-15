JEE Main 2021 Result Declared: Top NITs, IIITs, Private Colleges to Apply for Based on JEE Score

The much-awaited Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results have been declared. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to BTech and BE courses. The aspirants who appear for this exam can get admissions in a wide range of colleges based on their ranks. While for IIITs, NITs and other centrally funded colleges, JoSAA counselling is held, many private and state-run universities have their own counselling process. In such cases, the candidate must go through the official website of the institute and check the process.
If you have qualified JEE Main 2021, and are confused about the colleges, here is the list of top engineering institutes that accept JEE score.
Private colleges:
PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore
SASTRA University, Thanjavur
SSN College of Engineering, Kalavakkam
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala
Amity School of Engineering, Noida
Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering, Pune
Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra
BS Abdur Rahman University, Chennai
CV Raman College of Engineering, Bhubaneswar
Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Gandhinagar
Government colleges:
Delhi Technological University, Delhi
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior
College of Technology, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar
Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana
Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad
Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur
NIT Colleges:
National Institute of Technology - Tiruchirappalli
National Institute of Technology - Warangal
National Institute of Technology - Calicut
National Institute of Technology - Karnataka
National Institute of Technology - Rourkela
National Institute of Technology - Durgapur
National Institute of Technology - Hamirpur
National Institute of Technology - Kurukshetra
National Institute of Technology - Raipur
National Institute of Technology -Silchar
