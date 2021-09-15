JEE Main 2021 Result Declared: Top NITs, IIITs, Private Colleges to Apply for Based on JEE Score

The much-awaited Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results have been declared. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to BTech and BE courses. The aspirants who appear for this exam can get admissions in a wide range of colleges based on their ranks. While for IIITs, NITs and other centrally funded colleges, JoSAA counselling is held, many private and state-run universities have their own counselling process. In such cases, the candidate must go through the official website of the institute and check the process.

If you have qualified JEE Main 2021, and are confused about the colleges, here is the list of top engineering institutes that accept JEE score.

Private colleges:

PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore

SASTRA University, Thanjavur

SSN College of Engineering, Kalavakkam

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

Amity School of Engineering, Noida

Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering, Pune

Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra

BS Abdur Rahman University, Chennai

CV Raman College of Engineering, Bhubaneswar

Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Gandhinagar

Government colleges:

Delhi Technological University, Delhi

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior

College of Technology, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana

Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad

Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur

NIT Colleges:

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchirappalli

National Institute of Technology - Warangal

National Institute of Technology - Calicut

National Institute of Technology - Karnataka

National Institute of Technology - Rourkela

National Institute of Technology - Durgapur

National Institute of Technology - Hamirpur

National Institute of Technology - Kurukshetra

National Institute of Technology - Raipur

National Institute of Technology -Silchar

