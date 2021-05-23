JEE Main 2021: Revised Schedule for Postponed Attempts, JEE Advanced Likely Today

As the Minister of Education is holding consultations with other ministries today, several major decisions are expected to be announced. The Minister of Education will consult about class 12 board exams as well as the entrance exams with the minister of women and child development Smriti Irani, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar. The meeting will be held by Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh.

JEE Main 2021, NEET, CBSE 12th Exam Dates LIVE Updates

For CBSE 12th boards, the ministers will be finalized between the two plans suggested by CBSE - exams on new patter or exams for limited subjects, and exams in two phases or exams for a shorter duration, each. For NEET aspirants, the application form and exam pattern-related queries will be addressed. For nearly 14 lakh students awaiting engineering exam dates, the wait will end.

Even though two sessions of JEE Main have been held, the remaining two sessions which were scheduled to be held in April and May, respectively were postponed till further notice. Today, after the consultation with ministers, a timeline on when these engineering entrances will be held is likely to be announced.

Based on the dates finalized for JEE Main, the IIT entrance test - JEE Advanced will also be changed. Currently, JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held in July. The JEE Advanced is only held after the declaration of results of all attempts of JEE Main exams. Only those who make it to the top 2.5 lakh ranks of JEE Main are selected for JEE Advanced.

The education ministry had decided to hold the exam four times this year, doubling the number of attempts offered to students. It was offered as a relaxation offered to students as their academic session was marred by COVID-19. Further, the JEE Main 2021 attempts are held on a new exam pattern.

Students were given 30 questions in each section. Usually, there are 25 questions in each section. While students will have to attempt 25 questions, five extra questions were given as options. A similar pattern is expected to be followed for NEET 2021 too.

The ministry has also scrapped the Board Exam Criterion for admissions. Earlier, students needed to obtain a certain percentage of marks in boards to have admissions in engineering colleges. For instance, in IITs, one needs to have 75 per cent marks, at least along with cracking JEE Advanced to be selected. This year, just like in 2020, the board exam criterion was relaxed and students just have to pass boards. However, cracking JEE Advanced or applicable engineering entrance is necessary and seats will be allotted based on merit.

