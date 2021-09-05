JEE Main Scam: We Owe Students a Fair Exam, says Rahul Gandhi​

Following the JEE Main scam wherein at least one exam centre in Sonepat Haryana has been found to be manipulated and devices hacked, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the nation owes a fair exam to the students who actually studied and prepared hard for engineering entrance exams.

“#JEE (Main) Exam has been breached. Students appearing for such competitive exams prepare very hard, battling difficulties of various kinds. We, as a nation, owe them a fair exam. GOI is better at providing cover-ups," Gandhi tweeted. (sic)

As per the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Affinity Education and its directors, the organisation asked students to choose a certain exam centre that was allegedly manipulated. The exams were then given by someone else on behalf of students. The computers were controlled by experts remotely sitting n different parts of the country. The candidates were asked to pay Rs 12 to 15 lakh for the same.

Seven persons including two directors of Affinity Education have been arrested in connection with the case. CBI further said that the exam centres could also have been compromised. Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi, and Govind Varshney of Affinity Education are under the scanner.

A case was registered on September 1 and raids were carried out by CBI on 20 locations in Delhi, NCR, Pune, and Jamshedpur. As many as 25 laptops, 7 computers, and 30 post-dated cheques, documents as well as mark sheets of different students have been recovered during the raids.

