JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Easier Than Earlier Attempts, Cut-off May Rise: Experts

Most of the students who appeared for the JEE Main session 4 today have found the exam to be easier than the earlier sessions. Overall paper was of moderate level of difficulty with chemistry being the easiest, as per the reactions of students. Easier exams, better-prepared students can lead to a higher cut-off.

“Overall this paper was of moderate level according to the students. Some students who also sat for the July session felt the last session was easier. They also reported less attendance compared to the July session," Ramesh Batlish, an expert at FIITJEE told news18.com.

Ajay Kumar Gupta, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Institute said formula-based questions were easy and there were more numerical type questions. “As expected, numerical type questions were more in numbers than to theoretical questions and almost all numerical were simple formula-based questions. Practising a sufficient number of similar tests would keep students in good stead," added Gupta.

Most students found mathematics to be moderately difficult. Questions asked in math were majorly from calculus, coordinate geometry, algebra, progressions, binomial theorem, matrices, permutation and combination in algebra, circle, straight line, ellipse in coordinate geometry and limits, continuity and differentiability, definite integral in calculus. Few numerical based questions

required lengthy calculations.

Physics was of easy to moderate level. Questions were asked from kinematics, optics, electrostatics, magnetism, current electricity, EM waves, heat and thermodynamics, communication systems, and modern physics. Few numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. This section was balanced compared to the other two subjects.

Chemistry paper was also easy to moderate level. Questions were covered in chapters like ionic equilibrium, electrochemistry, coordination compounds, chemistry in everyday life. More weightage was given to chapters of organic and inorganic chemistry.

Organic chemistry had questions mostly from oxygen-containing organic compounds. Inorganic chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT. Questions from s-block and p - block elements were given more weightage. The numerical section had some lengthy calculations but was easy, concluded Batlish.

Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics of Vidyamandir Classes also said that the chemistry paper was the easiest followed by physics and maths. “In chemistry, more weightage is given to theoretical questions. Almost equal weightage was given to organic, inorganic, and physical chemistry. Besides. questions from organic reactions, name reactions, ionic equilibrium, thermochemistry were there."

Physics was moderate. Question from modern physics dominated the paper followed by electricity, magnetism, electromagnetic inductions, magnetic effects of current. The class 12 syllabus dominated more than the class 11 syllabus

Math was a little difficult and like physics, the focus was more on class 12 like calculus, integration, probability, statistics, added Kumar.

