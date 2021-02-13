JEE Main 2021: Students Can Now Select Dates to Avoid Clash With Board Exams, Says NTA

In a relief to class 12 students, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that aspirants will be allowed to select the date on which they can appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 so the exam dates do not clash with their board exams. The notice released on February 11 states that candidates will be asked to register their roll numbers and board names between May 3 to May 12 ahead of the JEE Main 2021 fourth session which will be held in May.

The announcement comes as JEE Mains examination dates -- between May 24 to May 28 -- released by NTA was flagged by several exam boards including CBSE to clash with the board exams. The latest announcement by NTA is a step to ensure that students can give both their Class 12 board and JEE Main 2021 exams.

The JEE Main exams will be held in four sessions. Apart from the fourth session, the first session will be held from February 23 to 26. The second session will be held from March 15 to 18 while the third session will be from April 27 to April 30.

The admit cards of JEE Main 2021 are also available for download on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo2021/Page/Page?PageId=3&LangId=P

The examination is held every year to select students for undergraduate engineering programs. Candidates are given admissions in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other technological institutes funded by the centre.

JEE Main 2021 candidates can improve their score this year as the examination will be held in sessions. As per the JEE NTA website, students can gain experience of giving the examination during the first attempt.