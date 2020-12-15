JEE Main 2021 to be Held in 13 Languages, Application Registration Begins Today

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will now be conducted in 13 languages. While the JEE Mains 2021 exams will be held in Hindi, English and Urdu pan-India, other regional language papers will be held in the respective states as well.

The newly introduced list of regional languages for JEE Main 2021 include Assamese, Bengali, Gujrati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu for the respective examination centres of the states.

However, the JEE Main 2021 notification states that the option of choosing language for the question should be exercised by the candidates while filling up the JEE Main application form 2021 online. Once submitted, it cannot be changed at a later stage.

The JEE Main 2021 registration has begun today on December 15, 2020. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the administering body of the JEE exams, will continue the JEE Main 2021 registration process until January 15. The JEE Main 2021 exam will also be conducted in multiple sessions from next academic session/year and they will be held in the months of February, March, April and May 2021.

All interested candidates willing to register can apply for the JEE Main 2021 through NTA official web portal here.

The Joint Entrance Examination Mains or popularly known as JEE Main is a national level entrance exam conducted by the NTA to offer admission to BE/BTech, BPlan and BArch courses at the IIITs (Indian Institute of Information Technology), NITs (National Institute of Technology) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) across India.

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (currently known as Ministry of Education), Government of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) to the NTA from 2019 onwards.

Each year, top 2.5 lakh score holders in the JEE Mains 2021 will be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced for admission to several undergraduate engineering programmes offered by IITs in the country. The counselling and seat allotment for all the IITs, NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) and CFTIs will be held and managed by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).