JEE Main 2021: With Exams from February 23, Here is All You Need to Know About Dress Code, Preparation

The JEE Main 2021 exam is scheduled to begin on February 23 at various centres across the country. The JEE Main 2021 admit card was released by the National Testing Agency on Thursday, February 11. Now, days before the examination, NTA has released the exam day instructions and guidelines on its official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is mandatory for all the candidates to follow the instructions.

Aspirants can also read about the instructions, dress code and other guidelines:

JEE Main 2021: What not to carry on the exam day

Candidates are not allowed to wear dupattas, turbans and caps unless it is a customary dress. Those wearing Kara or Kirpan have to report to the exam centre an hour before the exam commencement and intimate the officials regarding the same. Ornaments, jewellery or any kind of metallic objects not allowed on the exam premises.

Electronic gadgets, handbags and communication devices are strictly prohibited.

JEE Main 2021: What to do on the exam day

Aspirants must reach the exam centre on or before the reporting time. They must follow the social distancing norms at the exam centre.

Candidates must carry a hard copy of JEE Main admit card 2021 along with Aadhaar card else they won’t be allowed to enter the exam venue.

One should carry a ball-point pen, pencil, a transparent water bottle, personal sanitiser, face mask and gloves.

Diabetic students can carry eatables and water. Fruits or glucose tablets are also allowed to carry inside exam premises.

JEE Main 2021: Last-minute preparation tips

Candidates are advised not to take the stress and keep their mind calm.

Start revision of the chapters and lessons that you have already studied.

This year, NTA has added numerical value type questions in the paper thus candidates must practice solving numerical problems and revise important facts, figures, mathematical and scientific equations/ formula/ relations.

One must start practising mock tests and sample papers as it will help in time management as well as in attempting more number of questions.

One must avoid learning new things during the last minute preparations. However, brushing up on the basics of 10+2 will help in scoring better marks.