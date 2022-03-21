JEE Main 2022 After Board Exams, More Gap Between Both Sessions: Demand Students

JEE Main 2022 should be held after the board exams, which demands a large section of students who are continuously holding online protests. Even since being announced, the JEE Main 2022 dates have been changed, however, the shift of a day or two is not enough for students who claim that the competitive exam should be held after the board. Not just CBSE but also several state board exam dates are clashing with JEE Mains.

Students claim that the preparation strategy for both — boards and JEE — exams are different and with both exams in the same month, students will have to undergo a lot of stress. Further, they are also demanding more time between both attempts of JEE Main. The session 1 which was scheduled to be held on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 will now be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, May 1, and May 4. The JEE Main session 2 is to be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. This leaves not much gap between the two sessions.

Advertisement

Sir please don’t play with students lives,we r unable to concentrate on studies since the time we heard this news of jee mains,it’s clearly unfair that we r getting only 2 attempts with so less gap btwn them and not even informed earlier #PostponeJEEMains2022 #JEEAfterBoards https://t.co/BgtYQbZpIW— Nayra Sharma (@NayraSh65817838) March 21, 2022

The criteria of a second attempt is improvement itself, if you guys can’t give enough time inspite of the terrible situations we have been through these past 2 yrs,it’s devastating! This is downright ruthless#PostponeJEEMains2022 #JEEAfterBoards @dpradhanbjp@DG_NTA@nsui— Nayra Sharma (@NayraSh65817838) March 21, 2022

The second attempt of JEE MAIN is clashing with CBSE term 2 board exams. There are students with their stream as PCM Eco. Thus, I request you to please reconsider shifting the dates after the CBSE term 2 exams⁰ #PostponeJEEMains2022 @DG_NTA,@cbseindia29,@msisodia,@dpradhanbjp— Yash Gupta (@YashGup85822355) March 19, 2022

Boards requires Deep Studies!#Jee Requires even more Deeper Studies!Both exams Together cause confused Studies!So please give at least a month more for #JeeAfterBoards#MinimumFourAttemptsForJeeMains2022 @DG_NTAHelp Students please,Not overburden them !They will Excel💥— Pradeep Rawat🇮🇳 (@ThePradeepRawat) March 21, 2022

Dear @dpradhanbjp jiMany Exams are clashing with JEE Main 2022.What type of schedules are being made? Is govm has no responsibility? Is things are taken as for granted so that Students may struggle? Students Demands Proper Gap!#JEEAfterBoards #PostponeJEEMains2022 pic.twitter.com/9PBpuFsd5d — Siri (@supersiri20) March 16, 2022

In another major change, JEE Main 2022 will have negative marking in both section A (MCQ-type questions) and section B (numerical value). Earlier when the numerical section was introduced, students were given zero for the long-form answers, now negative marks will be given for a wrong answer. Like in MCQ, students will get four marks for every correct answer and – 1 for everyone.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.