JEE Main 2022 AIR 3 Says Engineering Not a Safe Career Option, Aims at Joining Civil Services

Meet Parth Bharadwaj, who despite scoring 300 out of 300 marks in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 and getting an All India Rank of 3, has no intentions of becoming an engineer. Parth has secured 99.975 percentile marks in session 1 of the engineering entrance exam and 100 percentile in the second attempt. The 18-year-old youngster, however, has different plans for himself. His main aim is to become an IAS officer.

The 18-year-old said that during the initial years of school he was more interested in sports and despite joining engineering classes with FIITJEE in class six, he began his actual preparation from class 11. “I was not too inclined towards academics and was more interested in sports. Before class 11, I was a national-level quizzer, and state-level football player. I was not much into studies at that time,” says the Rajasthan boy.

Parth has also never been really interested in engineering and has his eye on cracking the UPSC civil service exam. He also says although engineering is considered to be a safe option, but it is not. “Engineering is considered to be a safe option but it is still not as safe, in terms of career prospects and opportunities. Around 30-40 lakh students have taken CBSE 12th and around 9 lakh took JEE Main. The number is still quite high in JEE I would say, however, there have been researches which tell that about 80 per cent of the engineers in India are not suitable for any job at all,” he told News18.com.

Now an alumnus of CBSE’s Cambridge Court High School, Jaipur, he completed his class 12 this year wherein he 94.4 per cent marks. While his father is in the government transport department, his mother is a homemaker.

Talking about his preparation strategy, he says for the second attempt of JEE Main, in which he scored full marks, it took him only three to four days to prepare. He had to prepare for JEE Advanced since class 11 and put his focus on JEE Main for session 1 in April this year.

“My main focus has always been on JEE Advanced, however, I am not targeting any particular IIT. Will see which college and course offer me more opportunities in relation to UPSC CSE. College would be a secondary focus. I had been preparing for JEE Advanced since class 11 and started with Main preparation since April,” said Parth, who is one of the 24 candidates to have topped JEE Main 2022.

“I was studying previous year’s papers and had not studied the things that actually come in the Main exam. For eg, questions from some specific chapters from NCERT physics and chemistry are asked only in JEE Main and not in Advanced. Such chapters I learned by heart only like around two months before the exam,” adds he.

For his exam attempting strategy, he claims he had tested all the possible options and took the one that suited him the best. “Since math is the lengthiest section, I started with that first. I tried to finish it in 75 minutes and in the remaining one hour I attempted physics and chemistry. Then I took the remaining time to recheck and go through the math section. For JEE Advanced, as of now, I’m practicing mock tests and previous year question papers only,” said Parth.

