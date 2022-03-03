JEE Main 2022 Application Form: How to Select Language, Exam Centre

JEE Main 2022: The application process for the national level engineering entrance exam - JEE Main 2022 is on. The applications cum registration process started on March 1 and will remain open till March 31 at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Students who wish to apply for admission to engineering or architecture colleges can take the exam. This year, the paper will be held in two sessions. The application process for session 1 is open right now.

The exam will be held from April 16 to 21 in multiple languages. Apart from filling the form, along with the form students will also have to select their city of the exam as well as the mode of examination. It is more crucial this year to fill the application form correctly because no edit option will be provided to students, as announced by the NTA. On top of it, several changes have been introduced this year. Here is a guide to help you fill out the JEE Main applications.

Advertisement

JEE Main 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for JEE Main 2022’

Step 3: Fill in personal details as asked in the form, note down the system-generated number

Step 4: Create a password and choose a security question

Read | After JEE Main Cheating Scam, NTA Adds Security Features to Engineering Entrance

Step 5: Use the system-generated number and self-created password to log-in

Step 6: Upload documents

Step 7: Pay fee, download receipt, and confirmation page

JEE Main 2022: How to Select Mode of Exam

This year JEE Main will be held in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates will have to select the mode of question paper while filling out the application form. Do not forget to click on the mode of language during the form. The option of changing the mode of the exam will not be available later, hence candidates will have to remember not to miss the option. Preview the application form before submitting it.

Last year, In 2021, most of the candidates took JEE in English. Out of over 7.15 lakh students who took the JEE Main session 1 exam, slightly over 6.70 lakh students took the exam in English. Among Indian languages, Hindi was the most favorite with 23,751 applicants. A total of 21,609 candidates took the exam in regional languages which included Bengali, Gujrati, Kannada, Malyama, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Advertisement

JEE Main 2021: How to select city of exam

Last year, JEE Main was hacked and some experts took exams remotely on behalf of students. The probe found out the involvement of a gang that charged lakhs of rupees in exchange for a seat in a college. Several exam centres including one in Sonepat were allegedly hacked. It was revealed that many candidates even from different states selected the centre which was allegedly hacked.

This year, thus the NTA has not allowed aspirants to see a list of all exam cities. The list of cities where exams will be held will be made available only after a candidate fills in their address. Based on the current and permanent address students will get to see exam cities in their own vicinity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.