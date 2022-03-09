JEE Main 2022 Candidates Ask NTA to Postpone Exam: Know Key Demands

The JEE Main 2022 first session will be held in April and the second one in May. With such short notice along with offline board exams, engineering entrance aspirants have been demanding postponement of the exams. Some students have also demanded four attempts for the national level entrance test, while others demand more time between boards and the entrance exam. Many others are not on board with the last-minute change to introduce negative marking for section B.

Here is a list of key demands from students aspiring to crack the engineering entrance exam. Those who clear JEE will be eligible to seek admission in engineering and architecture (for paper 2) courses. Top 2.5 lakh students are also eligible to appear for IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced. Every year, about 15 lakh students take the entrance exam.

Little Gap Between Boards and JEE Main

While JEE Main session 1 will be held from April 16 to 21, session 2 will be from May 24 to 29. Besides, the CBSE board exams will begin on April 26. Most state boards too have scheduled their 10th and 12th exams during this time. Several JEE Main aspirants took to social media platforms to demand the postponement of the exams asking NTA to conduct the first session in May as one exam after another will leave them with little or no time for preparations.

Dear @dpradhanbjp ji Many Exams Clashing with #JEEMain2022 What type of shedule’s are being made? Is Govt has no responsibilty towards Students?Is things are taken as for granted so that Students may struggle?Students Demands Proper Gap #PostponeJEEMains2022 @DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/tBlruDwNLc — Siri (@supersiri20) March 8, 2022

Jee exam date notified before 30 days, no correction window, pre boards and practical exam in this month, two sessions sandwiched between board exams.Koi sense hai iss baat ki?@DG_NTA ko bahut lag rahi hai#PostponeJEEMains2022 #JEEMain2022 — Aryan (@Aryanbacc) March 6, 2022

Sir please conduct first attempt in May.I’m not requesting I’m just fighting for my right.Exams are delayed due to elections is this our fault? And then you people reduced attempts and gap too..our future is game? Which you people are playing?#JEEMain2022@dpradhanbjp— . (@OmSingh39755002) March 3, 2022

Students Demand Four sessions

This year, the exam pattern for JEE Main 2022 has been put back to the original format. Last year the exam was held in four sessions. Hence, the students pointed out that with offline board exams and practical assessments, two attempts of engineering entrance may not be enough.

Claiming that this batch has undergone as much disruption as last years’, with most classes being online and coaching institutes working with limited capacity, the relaxation of having four sessions should be extended to current batch as well, demand students.

12th batch 2022 have 2 give Practicals, Pre-Board & Board Exams(Term 1 & Term 2). Therefore 4 attempts will ensure that all students from every board get atleast 2-3 fair chances.#FourAttemptsForJEEMains2022#JEEMain2022 #ModijiHelpBoardStudents2022@ActivistSukhpal pic.twitter.com/3IDS7qCfRW— Hirok Ghosh (@SubhraHirok) February 26, 2022

Support Students 💐#FourAttemptsForJEEMains2022Just 2 attempts is unfair!Dates are two close for comfort with Board Exams!#PostponeJEEMains2022Life is already stressed for these Students,Make it little easier for them!@DG_NTA #StudentsAreHumansNotMachines— Satyapal Yadav (@Satyapal1354) March 6, 2022

No Negative Marking for Section B

JEE Main 2022 papers will have two sections — A and B. Section will have multiple-choice questions and section B will consist of numerical type questions. For each correct response, candidates will get four marks while for each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted. Earlier, students would get a zero for the wrong answer. The introduction of negative marking can affect the marks of the students.

We have ongoing preboards,cbse practicals till march end. Then we have board exams in april. Now nta has put one jee main attempt immediately before boards and possibly after boards. Then we got more negative marking. One word- WHY? #NTAjawabdo #jeemains2022 #JEEMain #JEEMain2022— Thatguy (@chirayuXD) March 2, 2022

The application process for session 1 is underway at jeemain.nta.nic.in. It will be held in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

