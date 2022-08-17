CHANGE LANGUAGE
JEE Main 2022 Counselling Soon, Know Cut-Off for Top NITs
JEE Main 2022 Counselling Soon, Know Cut-Off for Top NITs

Last Updated: August 17, 2022, 14:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates who have qualified the exam, will be eligible to apply for JEE Main counselling in order to gain admission to the NITs via JoSAA counselling

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 counselling process will be conducted in an online mode by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Candidates who have qualified the exam will be eligible to apply for JEE Main counselling in order to gain admission to prestigious colleges of engineering.

Aspirants seeking enrollment in BTech at NITs must know that the cut-off list for 2022 has not been announced yet, however, here’s a list to get an idea of how much score you need to get into the National Institutes of Technology (NIT) by looking at the last year’s cutoff. Let’s check out the top 10 NITs and their cut offs:

Top NITsOPENING RANKCLOSING RANK
NIT Tiruchirappalli1 32583
NIT Jalandhar265463668
MNIT Jaipur2438031
NIT Calicut18037019
NIT Jamshedpur138046046
NIT Karnataka Surathkal119628003
NIT Warangal45333380
Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT Surat550843202
Visvesvaray NIT Nagpur626240693
CategoryJEE Main 2021 Cut off for NIT
General87.9
General EWS66.2
OBC-NCL68
SC46.9
ST34.7
PwD0.0096375

The JoSAA counselling process is scheduled to commence after the JEE Advanced. This year, JEE Advanced 2022 will be administered on August 28. Those who are interested must complete the JoSAA registration prior to the deadlines.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is considering merging JEE Main, NEET, and CUET from next year. The experts are contemplating if engineering and medical education too can be brought under the same ambit. UGC chairperson M Jagdeesh has said that the move is aimed at reducing stress and logistics for students. He claims that students take on an average of two exams and thus instead of testing students on similar subjects, it is being considered if there can be only one common entrance exam.

