JEE Main 2022 Counselling Soon, Know Cut-Off for Top NITs

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 counselling process will be conducted in an online mode by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Candidates who have qualified the exam will be eligible to apply for JEE Main counselling in order to gain admission to prestigious colleges of engineering.

Aspirants seeking enrollment in BTech at NITs must know that the cut-off list for 2022 has not been announced yet, however, here’s a list to get an idea of how much score you need to get into the National Institutes of Technology (NIT) by looking at the last year’s cutoff. Let’s check out the top 10 NITs and their cut offs:

Top NITs OPENING RANK CLOSING RANK NIT Tiruchirappalli 1 32583 NIT Jalandhar 2654 63668 MNIT Jaipur 24 38031 NIT Calicut 180 37019 NIT Jamshedpur 1380 46046 NIT Karnataka Surathkal 1196 28003 NIT Warangal 453 33380 Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT Surat 5508 43202 Visvesvaray NIT Nagpur 6262 40693

Category JEE Main 2021 Cut off for NIT General 87.9 General EWS 66.2 OBC-NCL 68 SC 46.9 ST 34.7 PwD 0.0096375

The JoSAA counselling process is scheduled to commence after the JEE Advanced. This year, JEE Advanced 2022 will be administered on August 28. Those who are interested must complete the JoSAA registration prior to the deadlines.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is considering merging JEE Main, NEET, and CUET from next year. The experts are contemplating if engineering and medical education too can be brought under the same ambit. UGC chairperson M Jagdeesh has said that the move is aimed at reducing stress and logistics for students. He claims that students take on an average of two exams and thus instead of testing students on similar subjects, it is being considered if there can be only one common entrance exam.

