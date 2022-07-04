JEE Main 2022 Cut-off Could Rise to 90 Percentile, Math Might be Deciding Factor

The minimum marks required to clear JEE Main and be shortlisted for IIT entrance – JEE Advanced could see a rise this year. Experts believe that the cut-off could touch the 90 percentile score.

In the JEE Main 2022 session 1 concluded recently, physics which usually is the toughest among sections was of moderate level of difficulty, however, this year with tricky questions and lengthy calculations mathematics continued to trouble students. Math could be a deciding factor in the JEE Main session 1 exams.

“Students can expect to get a rank in the top 100 if their score is above 265 out of 300 marks, and in the top 5000 if their score is above 195 out of 300 marks. Students may expect to qualify for JEE Advanced 2022 if they are able to score above 90 percentile,” said Ramesh Batlish, an expert at FIITJEE Noida.

He further explained that the JEE Main June session exams were of moderate level with maths of a “better level as compared to last year. Physics and Chemistry were similar to last year”.

In 2021, JEE Main cut-off for the general (or unreserved) category is 87.8992241, which is less compared to 90.3765335 in 2020. This year with a tougher mathematics section, it is likely that the cut-off could once again go back to the 90 percentile score.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released a preliminary answer key. The objection-raising window against the same is about to close soon. The results will be based on the final answer key. Unlike last year, this year, JEE Main will have only two sessions. The JEE Main session 2 will be held from July 21 to 30.

JEE Main 2022: Scoring, Ranking Formula

The NTA scores for each of the candidates in total in B.E./B.Tech for Session 1 as well as for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be merged for compilation of results and preparation of overall merit list or ranking. The best of the two NTA scores (total) will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions.

Further, NTA has once again revised the rank calculation formula. According to the new method, to resolve the tie, NTA will consider –

1 NTA score in Mathematics, if the tie persists

2 NTA score in Physics, if the tie persists

3 NTA score in Chemistry, if the tie persists

4 Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test, if the tie persists

5 Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the test, if the tie persists

6 Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the test, if the tie still persists

7 Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the test if the tie persists

8 Older in age, if the tie still persists

9 Application numbers in ascending order

The result will be in form of percentile scores. Percentile scores are relative markings. The raw score obtained by students is converted into percentile scores by taking the highest marks obtained by a student in a given session as the 100 percentile and then the rest are marked according to them.

