JEE Main 2022 Day 5 Analysis: Math Had Some 'Tricky' Numericals, Physics the Easiest

Neither math nor physics or chemistry was difficult on the fifth day of the JEE Main 2022 session 2. While mathematics was of moderate level, physics was the easiest amongst the three subjects, claimed students. Some students, however, found a few numerical questions from math to be tough. “Few students reported that numerical-based questions involved some lengthy questions and were tricky,” said Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida.

“A majority opinion about the paper was that of a moderate difficulty level. Questions were asked from the whole syllabus and all the important chapters were covered. The paper contained some challenging questions on all the subjects,” said Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash BYJU’S.

“The math paper featured 7 to 8 questions from calculus. Questions on relation, function, continuity and differentiability, and application of derivatives were asked in good measure as also questions from integral calculus and differential equations besides area under curves were all asked. Around 7 questions were asked from algebra, about 3 questions from coordinate geometry and about 4 questions from vectors and 3-dimensional geometry, there were about 2 questions from trigonometry as well. Mathematical reasoning and probability were also included,” said Sharma.

Physics was the easiest, said Batlish adding that numerical type questions were more in numbers than theoretical questions. “Almost all numerical were simple formula-based questions. Practising a sufficient number of similar tests would keep students in good stead,” he added.

“Questions in physics were asked from kinematics, fluids, simple harmonic motion, electrostatics, communication systems, AC circuits, electromagnetic induction, heat and thermodynamics had 2 questions, current electricity 2 questions, optics and modern physics 2 questions. Few numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. It was a balanced and easy section as per students,” said Batlish.

“This chemistry paper was easy to moderate. The majority of questions in the numerical value section were from physical chemistry. and NCERT based. An almost equal number of questions were asked from the physical, inorganic and organic branches of the subject. Questions on electrochemistry, redox reactions, volumetric analysis, equilibrium and thermochemistry were asked in good measure,” explained Sharma.

