JEE Main 2022 Ending Right Before CBSE Term 2 Exams, Can Lead to Stress Among Kids: Experts

JEE Main 2022 will be held from April 16 to 21, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The CBSE term 2 exams will begin on April 26. The two exams have a margin of less than a week. Further, having just two attempts at JEE Main, as opposed to four attempts in 2021 and having two board exams instead of one - both are huge changes which are coming students’ way. This may lead to stress among students.

“The current batch has undergone changes like no other. While these kids have undergone online classes, schools reopened right before exams. The board exams pattern too changed and boards are being held twice a year for these kids. Now, JEE too will have two attempts. This can lead to a lot of stress as within a span of one month life is going to change for these teenagers. One should be very mindful of their mental health," said Saurabh Kumar, director of academics at Vidyamandir Classes.

He also said that having two attempts at JEE Mains does not mean lower marks and students who have been consistent with their studies can still nail the exam. He added that this is a move towards putting the derailed academic calendar back on track.

“Class 12 studying Students must sync their preparation for both JEE Main & boards if they are taking the April session along with regular mock tests. Students are advised to take their first attempt seriously. The second attempt must be only to improve the scores if at all required," said Ramesh Batlish, head FIITJEE Noida.

For class 12 pass or droppers of 2021, having two attempts will be an advantage. “Students have time now to gear up hence they should not waste any time. Speed and Accuracy will be their key to success. Those who have not prepared seriously for the JEE earlier will not have to wait for long this year to decide to take a drop year," added Batlish.

