JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates, Application Form: Here's When to Expect, Exam Pattern

The official notification of the engineering entrance exam — Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 is expected to be released soon. To be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), it is reportedly working on its calendar for this year and if things go as per plan, the notification for the exam could be out by the end of January. The online application process will begin once the notification is out, however, any official announcement is yet to be made.

Since the 12th board syllabus remained curtailed this year too, JEE Main 2022 is expected to be held on the same exam pattern as last year consisting of internal choices. Here’s a look at the expected dates for registration and the exam pattern.

JEE Main 2022: Expected Dates

While the JEE Main 2022 was earlier expected to be held in February, the dates could be pushed to March due to the ongoing pandemic situation and assembly election in five key states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. The exact exam dates, however, can only be confirmed after the release of official notification. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JEE Main 2021 was conducted in four sessions -February, March, July, and August. While there is no confirmation, JEE Main 2022 could follow the same pattern of four sessions.

JEE Main 2022: Expected Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2022 is likely to be conducted following last year’s exam pattern featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The examination could be divided into three sections — physics, chemistry, and mathematics featuring 30 questions each. Out of these 30 questions, candidates may have to attempt any 25 while the remaining five-question will be given as options. The three-hour-long computer-based test (CBD) is likely to feature 75 questions carrying four marks each. For every wrong attempt, there could be one negative mark.

JEE Main 2022: Board exam marks relaxation

Earlier candidates had to score a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the class 12 board exam in addition to the JEE Main scores to get admission into engineering colleges across the country. However, due to the non-uniformity in the marking scheme of various boards, this eligibility criterion was temporarily suspended. Last year too, the 75 per cent eligibility criteria were removed. With the pandemic disrupting the regular functioning of schools and colleges this year as well, the suspension of eligibility is likely to continue.

