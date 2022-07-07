JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key Out, How to Calculate Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1. The results are expected to be released today. Those who took the exam can check the final answer key at the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam was held online in a computer-based test (CBT) format from June 23 to 29 at over 500 centers across India and abroad.

The JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key for the session 1 was released on July 2 following which candidates were asked to raise objections, if any. The final answer key has been released now after considering all the objections raised by the candidates. The JEE Main 2022 result will also be based on the final answer key.

JEE Main 2022: How to Download Final Answer Key

Step 1: Go to JEE Main official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2022 session 1 final answer key link

Step 3: The answer key will be displayed on the screen in pdf format

Step 5: Download and save for further reference

JEE Main 2022: How to Calculate Marks Before Result

To calculate marks before the results are out using the final answer key, one must know the marking scheme. Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer and a negative marking of one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. For questions with numerical value answers, candidates will be given four marks for each correct answer . There will no negative marking for any wrong answer. Further, in either section A or B, there will be no deductions of question is left unattempted.

As per the JEE Main tie-breaker policy, for the final rank calculation, the marks of the candidates are taken into account while calculating the tie-breaker as well as their age. In 2021, the age criteria of the candidates was dropped but it has been added once again. The final result will be in form of percentile scores which means the raw score obtained by students is converted into percentile scores. This is done by taking the highest marks obtained by a student in a given session as 100 percentile and the rest are marked according to them.

