JEE Main 2022: How to Continue Focused Preparation After Multiple Delays?

JEE Main 2022: The postponement of JEE Main 2022 has spurred a mix of emotions amongst IIT-JEE aspirants. Earlier scheduled in the months of April and May, both the sessions of the exam have now been postponed by almost two months. While this comes as a boon for some candidates, many others are considering it a bane. The students who are appearing for their Class 12th boards from CBSE this year, should consider this as a plus. They now have enough time to focus on JEE Main and board exams separately.

Here are some of the strategies that IIT-JEE aspirants should adopt to make optimal use of this extra time.

Replan

Now that we have new dates the students need to replan their whole revision and mock test schedule. Your study plan should be such that you that are able to go through the complete syllabus of JEE once again in the next couple of months.

Ideally, a student should attempt at least two mock tests, that is, National Level Computer-Based Tests (CBT) every week on JEE main pattern in the time slots in which the actual paper is to be held.

Performance Analysis Mechanism

While a lot of students keep attempting the mock papers, only a few of them actually spend time analyzing their mistakes. Analysis of mistakes is as important as attempting the mock papers. You should continuously keep a tab on your mistakes as well as your score. Your target should be to keep reducing errors and increasing your score in mock exams.

Timetable That Can be Followed

Your ideal timetable should be one that keeps your body clock in sync with the exam timings. Another important aspect is the number of hours that you would be putting in each day.

While there is no standard duration in terms of the number of hours for your studies, still we can consider a duration of 6 to 8 hours of study as optimal. Along with all these students should work towards reducing their stress.

Relieve Stress

While we are in midst of this situation it is imperative for the students to stay calm and composed. We all know that exams put some amount of stress on a student’s mind. To relieve this stress a student should involve in some form of physical activity. This may range anything from playing badminton to doing yoga. A calm and healthy mind will produce better results in the exam.

Above all, it is imperative that students remain focused and motivated as they approach the exam. They should keep recollecting their past achievements to keep themselves motivated. Seeing a few motivational videos can also be very helpful. In the last 48 hours, ahead of the exam, study hours should be kept minimal. This is the time when they should keep themselves relaxed; cut outside food rather should have home-cooked food, with plenty of fluid.

For high stake exams like JEE, every aspirant has to put in a lot of effort, purely because of its competitiveness. Hence you should keep your cool and give your best on the exam day.

— Written by Partha Halder, H.O.D Chemistry; Centre Head, FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh Centre

