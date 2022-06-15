JEE Main 2022 Intimation Slip Out, Not Admit Card, Exam Dates Changed

Instead of beginning from June 20, now the engineering entrance exam JEE Main session 1 will begin from June 23. The exam dates have been changed slightly and the JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. Earlier, the dates were finalized from June 20 to 29. The new dates were revealed in the latest notice by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA has as also released intimation slips. This is issued at a time when students were awaiting their admit cards. The intimation letter shares details of the city and exam centre, however, they cannot be used as admit cards. Even as the NTA is yet to reveal the exact date to release admit cards, it is expected to be out by June 17.

Read | Before JEE Main Admit Card: A Look at Major Changes Introduced in Engineering Entrance This Year

The engineering entrance exam will be held in different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities in outside India. This is the first time since the pandemic that the exam is being held in foreign locations.

“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Candidates may please note that this is not the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card of JEE Main 2022 session 1 shall be issued late,” read the official notice.

Apart from the official website, JEE Main 2022 admit cards will also be available at UMANG and DigiLocker. It is mandatory for candidates to bring admit card along with a self-declaration (undertaking) downloaded from the NTA

Website. The declaration sheet was introduced after the pandemic to ensure the student is in good health. Choice of exam cities displayed to the candidates will be based on the permanent and correspondence addresses filled during the online application form of JEE Main 2022, as per rules.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip for JEE Main 2022 session 1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.