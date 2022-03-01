JEE Main 2022 LIVE Updates: Website Showing Changes, Notification, Registrations Soon

Live now
JEE Main 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for the national level engineering entrance exam – JEE Main 2022. The website address remains the same as last year – jeemain.nta.nic.in, however, the content from last year has been removed and it is likely that the notification will be out for the engineering entrance soon. Read More
– Scanned copy of photograph of the applicant
— Scanned copy of signature of the applicant
— Category certificates, if applicable
— Photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card, voter card, etc
— Class 10 mark sheet
— Class 12 mark sheet
IIT-PAL (IIT-Professor Assisted Learning) is an initiative of the Ministry of Education and coordinated by IIT Delhi. It provides free video lectures to class 11 and 12 students with the aim to make their understanding of the science subjects better and to help self-studying students to crack engineering entrance – JEE Main and JEE Advanced.
JEE Main 2022 is likely to be conducted following last year’s exam pattern featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The examination could be divided into three sections — physics, chemistry, and mathematics featuring 30 questions each. Out of these 30 questions, candidates may have to attempt any 25 while the remaining five-question will be given as options. The three-hour-long computer-based test (CBD) is likely to feature 75 questions carrying four marks each. For every wrong attempt, there could be one negative mark
Students, however, have been demanding four sessions. A section of students had started an online protest seeking four attempts at JEE Main 2022. Students asked the ministry to continue scrapping 75 per cent marks criteria for appearing for JEE. Students had to obtain at least 75 per cent marks in 12th board to be eligible for board exams. This criterion has been relaxed since 2020. According to the students, they have faced the same problems as 2021 and hence demand the four attempts of JEE Main be followed in 2022 as well.
As reported by News18.com earlier, the Ministry of Education was considering continuing to offer relaxations to the engineering aspirants which were offered in 2021. This includes internal options between sections and having double the number of attempts.
While JEE Main is yet to start the application process. State-level engineering entrances have already started the same. UPJEE application forms have been released and candidates can apply for the state-level engineering entrance till April 17. Candidates will also get a window to edit the application forms between April 18 to 22. The exam is scheduled to be held from June 6 to 12. Those who clear UPJEE 2022 will be eligible to seek admission to polytechnic colleges based in Uttar Pradesh.
For JEE Main 2021, the number of cities was increased from 232 to 334, and the number of exam centers increased from 660 in 2020 to 828 in 2021. This year too, NTA is likely to hold exams amid strict Covid-19 precautions including social distancing, wearing masks, sanitization of exam centres among others.
The IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced – will be held on July 3, informed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay – the exam organizing institute. The registration process for the same will begin on June 8 which means the JEE Main results will be announced before the same. Thus, it is likely that two attempts for JEE will be in April and May and results can be expected by June.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had earlier announced it will hold semester 2 board exams in the last week of April. The board is, however, yet to give the exam datesheet. The CISCE will now provide the classes 10 and 12 or ICSE and ISC semester 2 exam datesheet after the JEE Main 2022 notification is announced to avoid a clash.
With engineering entrance likely to be held in April and board exams too expected to be conducted in the same month, students are worried that exams might clash leading to chaos.
JEE Main exam is likely to be conducted twice, with the merit list to be decided based on the best of the two scores. Experts believe that this might not impact the preparations of kids if the two exams are placed after a decent gap. The first session of JEE Main is likely to be held in April. The exact dates are not announced yet are likely to be out in the coming week.
For appearing in the JEE Main 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. However, as per rule, students applying for the 2022 exam should have passed class 12 in 2020, 2021, or appeared in 2022. This restricts the number of applicants. Further, engineering colleges have their own age criteria for admission.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for its engineering entrance exam. Instead of jeemain.nic.in, candidates need to go to nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. The website has been updated for 2022 exam. This means old notifications ahve been removed and the new notification is likely to be announced soon.
Sources in the ministry had told news agency PTI that it is likely that the exam will begin in April. This has led to many concerns that the engineering entrance might clash with state and central level board exams or there could be a very small gap between the two exams, however, clarity will only be possible after the official notice is announced.
While the official sources revealed that the notification is expected next week. Many reports claim that it can start soon. Before the official notice, here is all you need to know about the engineering entrance exam.
