JEE Main 2022 New Website Launched, Notification Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The web address jeemain.nta.nic.in will lead students to a new interface. The website still does not show details related to JEE Main 2022, however, with the latest development, it is expected that the notification for JEE Main 2022 will also be out soon. Sources had revealed earlier that the government is considering releasing the JEE Main 2022 notification and application form in February.

The ministry has also held discussions about a number of attempts to be offered in JEE Main 2021. It is likely that the NTA will return to the two-attempts a year format after offering four attempts in 2021. This could be done because, in 2021, JEE Main was marred by a cheating scam. Further, the current year has been derailed is behind schedule. To match up with the academic calendar, the number of attempts could go back to two a year.

Advertisement

News18.com talked to experts in the field who informed that having two attempts might not impact students’ scores heavily if the time between the attempts is planned well. Students, on the contrary, have been demanding the relaxation citing that their academic year like the batch before them has been affected by the pandemic-led shutdown and shift to online classes.

It is likely that exams are held only in April and in May in 2022. Last year, 6.80 lakh students took April and 6.09 lakh took May exam. The exam dates are yet to be announced and are likely to be out soon at nta.ac.in or jeemian.nta.nic.in. Once the notification is out, the application process too would begin. Registration process, as per reports will begin from March 1 or the first week of March.

For JEE Main 2021, the number of cities was increased from 232 to 334, and the number of exam centers increased from 660 in 2020 to 828 in 2021. This year too, NTA is likely to hold exams amid strict Covid-19 precautions including social distancing, wearing masks, sanitization of exam centres among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.