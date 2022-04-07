JEE Main 2022 Postponement Comes as a Relief to Many, Concerns Raise Over Registrations, Admission Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) changing the exam dates for the engineering entrance — Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 has come as a relief to board aspirants. Session 1 which was scheduled to be held this month has now been postponed to June. The first attempt will be held from June 20 to 29, and session 2 from July 21 to 30.

Students across boards had demanded the postponement of the exam as there was a little gap between the conclusion of the engineering exam and the commencement of the CBSE 12th exams. Not just the central board, several other state board exams too were falling in and around the same time.

“NTA listened to us, JEE mains has been postponed. Thanks, NTA. But this time don’t waste this time and grind every second for preparation, those who were worried of time, now is the time to kill it," wrote one of the Twitter users.

“If it’s true then it’s a big relief for children preparing for boards term 2 and now they can focus upon their term 2 exams with full concentration. I would request NTA to release it on its website asap. A big thanx to NTA people for being so considerate though its little late (sic)," wrote another.

This was the third time the NTA changed the exam dates for JEE Main 2022. The registrations for session 1 have been concluded. The session 2 application is yet to begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As it was clashing with the board exams, several students chose not to sit for attempt 1 and take the second one directly. Now with the postponement, many students are demanding the registration process reopen so that they can take the first attempt. NTA had earlier allowed two attempts so that if the first exam doesn’t go well, there will be a second option.

Meanwhile, some have also expressed their disappointment and highlighted that a delay in the exam would mean deferment in JEE Advanced and hence the academic session would not start before September or October.

Finally Jee Mains 2022 postponed and justice has been served. Hearty Congratulations to all my dear friends as we fought together and achieved success. Let us thank ourselves. All the best for preparation Thank you #Jeemainspostponed #JeeStudentsGotJustice#JEEStudentsWantJustice— JVBS (@JVBS11) April 6, 2022

It’s all because of some inept folks,if JEE mains dates declared in Dec all such things would have been https://t.co/TucRUIoI8M are conducting 2nd attempt in Jun, JEE advance will not be conducted before September it means academic year will not start before Oct.— Ritesh Laturiya (@RLaturiya) April 6, 2022

never expected that the decision will be taken suddenly like this but thankyou so much nta that you actually listened to students who were really thinking of ending their lives due to immense pressure of previous scheduleThis justice wont be forgotten🕊️🙏 thankyou dil se @DG_NTA— Deepika Sharma (@Deepika93337942) April 6, 2022

Have you think about the admission procedure…. if you conduct exam in july then .. admission procedure start from September or October and when will students get admission at December or January…i.e mid of session.. ????— sagar ambule (@sagarambule) April 7, 2022

Several students now want the registration window date be extended once again as many did not apply for the first session since the dates were clashing with the board exams. Now they have highlighted that the decision to postpone the exam came in late and they could not apply for the first attempt.

Please open online registration again you shifted the dates so why not registration please I didn’t registered because it was in April clashing with my board exam but now that you have shifted the dates of jee exam please open registration again ples it’s not fair— Aaaa yush (@Selster5) April 7, 2022

@DG_NTA please open correction window as we have decided to shift with respect to the previous dates…many students have the same problem…#JEEMain2022— Sua (@Sua_exe) April 7, 2022

Please increase registration date.— SatGupta (@SatGupta8) April 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 was first scheduled to be held from April 16 to 20 and later changed to April 21 to May 4. This year, NTA has introduced several changes in the national-level engineering entrance exam. A two-step security measure has also been added this year. When candidates register, they will get an OTP at their mobile number which needs to be submitted online before filling the form. In another security feature, students will have to download SANDES app on their smartphone where they will receive notifications from the agency related to the exam. This will ensure that only the candidate has access to the information they are filling in the application form, it had said.

