JEE Main 2022 Registration Deadline Extended, 25 Exam Centres Set-up Abroad

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline to apply for the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main 2022. Engineering aspirants who have not yet applied for JEE Main 2022 session 1 can do so till April 5. JEE Main 2022 registrations were first scheduled to be closed on March 31. Now, the link to apply is reactivated at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA in an official notice said, “In view of the numerous requests received from the candidates and the hardship faced by them in filling the Online Application Form for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 due to various reasons, the National Testing Agency has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1."

Ever since the JEE Main notification was released, the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam dates have also been changed. Now, JEE Main will be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1 and May 4. The dates were shifted after students launched an online campaign alleging that their JEE Main dates are clashing with other exams. Despite the change in dates, some students still want to postpone of exams.

Further to the extension of the deadline, NTA has also added a total of 12 new foreign cities. This means now the JEE Main 2022 will be held in a total of 25 exam centers. This, claims NTA, has been done based on the “demand of the Indian diaspora in various foreign cities."

This year, students will get two attempts at JEE Main 2022. Last year, the number of attempts was four. A section of aspirants had approached the Supreme Court regarding the reduction in the number of attempts. The SC declined to interfere in the matter, however, it allowed candidates to take up their issues directly with the organising authority - NTA.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011 - 40759000, 011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

