JEE Main 2022 Registration Soon: Multiple Attempts, Syllabus Cut Likely

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. If reports are to be believed then it might begin as soon as mid-December.

The engineering entrance exam for admission to various colleges across the country is expected to be conducted in multiple shifts starting from February. Top 2.5 lakh holding students of JEE Main will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 which is the entrance gateway to IITs.

Will JEE Main be conducted 4 times or twice in 2022?

Owing to the disturbance caused by the coronavirus pandemic across the country, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions in 2021 — February, March, July, and then in August. As per the latest update, JEE Main 2022 will also be conducted in four sessions just like 2021.

The number of attempts will depend upon when the board exams will conclude for class 12 students, informed Vineet Joshi, director-general, NTA told News18.com This year, most of the boards considering CBSE and CISCE are holding two board exams.

When will the JEE Main be conducted, When will Registrations Begin?

Presumably, JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in February, March, April, and May. The exam date is expected to be announced soon by the National Testing Agency. The schedule is expected to be released soon on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 registration is likely to start from mid-December - as soon as the notification will be released. The last date and schedule have not been announced yet.

What will be the paper pattern for JEE Main 2022?

Experts believe that the syllabus or paper pattern of JEE Main 2022 will not change this year. The Class 12 syllabus was revised this year and reduced by 30 per cent by some boards including CBSE. Experts are of the view that the syllabus of JEE Main 2022 will remain the same as 2021.

Read | NEET 2022 to be Held Twice a Year? Discussions to Resume Between Ministries of Health, Education

In JEE Main 2021, students were given 30 questions in each of the three sections - physics, chemistry, mathematics. Usually, there are 25 questions in each section. While students will have to attempt 25 questions, five extra questions were given as options.

In how many languages JEE Main 2022 will be conducted?

As per the NEP, JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in English, Hindi, and regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.