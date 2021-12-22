JEE Main 2022 Registrations Soon: From Eligibility Criteria to Exam Pattern, All You Need to Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely conduct the JEE Main 2022 exam in four sessions — February, March, April, and May. Candidates who are waiting for the registration date will be notified soon on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Before filling in the application form, it is advised that students check JEE Main 2022 eligibility criteria. All the qualified students will be eligible to participate in the counselling process in order to get admission into engineering colleges, who accept the JEE Main scores. The JEE Main 2022 paper 1 scores are accepted by 31 NITs, 25 IIIT, and 28 GFTIs, and the second paper guides candidates to get BArch/ BPlan admissions.

JEE Main 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Though the authorities will release the eligibility criteria of JEE Main 2022 in the official brochure, here are some particulars one should keep in mind.

Candidates must have passed class 12 or any other equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or they are slated to appear in 2022.

Students aiming to get admission in BTech/ BE courses must have physics, mathematics, and either chemistry, biology, biotechnology, or technical vocational subject in class 12. For BArch courses, the mandatory subjects are mathematics, physics, chemistry, and BPlan, it is maths.

JEE Main 2022: Documents needed

— Scanned copy of photograph of the applicant

— Scanned copy of signature of the applicant

— Category certificates, if applicable

— Photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card, voter card, etc

— Class 10 mark sheet

— Class 12 mark sheet

JEE Main 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Register using basic details like email id, contact number, and name. Candidates are also supposed to create a password and answer the security questions. After the registration, a unique JEE Main 2022 application number will be generated, save for further log-ins.

Step 2: In the next step, candidates have to log into the account using the same application number and password, submit all the required details.

Step 3: All the relevant documents have to be uploaded in the specified format. The specifications will be detailed in the official notification.

Step 4: Make the payment of the NTA JEE Main 2022 application form. Candidates can make the payment through debit card/credit card/net banking or any other option.

Step 5: After making the successful payment, candidates should take a printout of the submitted application form for further use.

JEE Main 2022: Exam Pattern

Candidates must note that each subject will have two sections. Section A will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while section B will have questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. Section A is compulsory and for every correct answer, four marks will be granted, however, for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. In section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of the 10 given. There will be no negative marking for section B.

