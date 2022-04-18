JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Window Reopens at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application form for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session. The application process which was closed earlier has been reopened to allow students another chance. A large section of students had earlier raised concerns that they did not fill forms because of a clash of JEE Main session 1 with CBSE term 2 exams, however, now with the engineering entrance exam being postponed, they wish to apply again. The NTA after listening to the students has made the application form available again at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 will be conducted on June 20 to 29. These dates have been finalized after postponing the exam thrice. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 application forms made available again from April 18 will be open till April 25, up to 09 PM.

As per the new notification, “In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1, and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1."

JEE Main 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on JEE Main 2022 registration link

Step 3: On the redirected page, enter the registration details and click on submit

Step 4: Post-registration, candidates will have to fill in the application form

Step 5: In the next step, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Candidates should make sure to download the confirmation page

Step 7: They are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need

As of now the date for the National Testing Agency has not announced the release date for the admit card. For the admit card the NTA notification reads, “The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available later."

Once the admit card is released follow these steps to download the admit card.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How to download?

Step 1: Log on to JEE Main 2022’s official portal

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, enter your application number and date of birth in the specified field

Step 4: Submit your request

Step 5: Your JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Save a copy of it and take a printout to carry it on the day of the exam

This time, the JEE Main is being conducted in two sessions by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Unlike last time, when it was held in four phases. It is held for admission into undergraduate courses offered by engineering colleges like IITs, NITs, and others.

